Corecivic Inc (CXW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Corecivic has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Corecivic has a payout ratio of 112.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Shares of Corecivic stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Corecivic has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.