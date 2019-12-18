Credit Suisse Group Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $144.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.89.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $137.03 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $147.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $129.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,531,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,158,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,139,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,760,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 330,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,585,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.