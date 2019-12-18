CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 153.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Cfra lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

