DA Davidson Increases Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target to $145.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NDSN. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Nordson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nordson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.57.

Shares of NDSN opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average of $144.94. Nordson has a 12 month low of $111.07 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $660,214.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $1,655,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,961. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 13.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $422,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

