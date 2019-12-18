David Hibbert Watson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) CFO David Hibbert Watson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $35,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,423. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). Argan had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 897,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 311,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Argan by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after acquiring an additional 383,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.