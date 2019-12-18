Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,584 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,709% compared to the typical volume of 92 put options.

DCPH opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCPH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $106,680.00. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $772,446.92. Insiders sold a total of 244,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,903,320 in the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 49,884 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 49,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,802,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.