Denarius (D) Price Down 10.4% This Week

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $475,433.00 and approximately $912.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,826,028 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

