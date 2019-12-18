Desire (DSR) Hits Market Cap of $17,145.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Desire has a market cap of $17,145.00 and approximately $5,570.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Desire has traded 136.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

