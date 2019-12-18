Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €28.36 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €28.36 ($32.98) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.22 ($42.11).

FRA:DPW opened at €34.50 ($40.12) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.27. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

