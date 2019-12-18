Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) PT Raised to $39.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRNA. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.38. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Kolchinsky sold 397,183 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $9,500,617.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,500,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $37,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,119,826 shares of company stock worth $120,014,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $724,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

