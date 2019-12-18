Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Raised to $21.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DGII. Sidoti lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Digi International has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Digi International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Digi International by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Digi International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Digi International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.