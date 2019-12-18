Dogecoin Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BitFlip, ZB.COM and Cryptohub. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $249.76 million and $95.98 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00562858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009574 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,521,329,178 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Crex24, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Coinbe, Bitbns, BTC Trade UA, Koineks, Exmo, Cryptomate, Novaexchange, Mercatox, Kraken, Ovis, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, Bitsane, Coinsquare, Fatbtc, Cryptohub, Bittylicious, BCEX, Poloniex, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, QBTC, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Livecoin, C-Patex, FreiExchange, Bits Blockchain, Tidex, CoinEx, BtcTrade.im, Upbit, Coindeal, Exrates, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, C-CEX, Graviex, Tripe Dice Exchange, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Robinhood, BX Thailand, YoBit and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

