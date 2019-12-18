Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Domo from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Domo from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.14.

DOMO stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 75.42%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domo will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Domo in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Domo by 82.2% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

