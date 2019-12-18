DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Trading Up 7.1%

DynTek Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE) was up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, approximately 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 496% from the average daily volume of 24 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.26.

About DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

