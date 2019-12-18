Dystem (DTEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $5,850.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Dystem has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Dystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Dystem has a total market cap of $5,850.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009924 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003163 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006127 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000246 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem Coin Profile

Dystem is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,209,798 coins and its circulating supply is 6,065,580 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io.

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

