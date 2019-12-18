Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 27,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $131,001.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,167.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

EGLE opened at $4.09 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

