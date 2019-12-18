East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Herman Y. Li Sells 5,000 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

