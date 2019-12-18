Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

EV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eaton Vance has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Cataldo sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $175,180.39. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $168,547.29. Insiders sold a total of 159,741 shares of company stock worth $7,335,760 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

