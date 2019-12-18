Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Edison International has a strong portfolio of utility assets and well-managed merchant energy operations, which indicate a lower risk profile than its utility-only peers. In addition, the company boasts a solid financial position backed by strong cash generation capacity. Going forward, management plans to increase its dividend above industry average growth rate on solid cash generation expectations. Shares of Edison International have also outperformed its industry in past year. However, the company’s inability to recover costs from decommissioning of nuclear plants can negatively impact its performance. As the company is undertaking several initiatives to make its infrastructure more resilient, costs might escalate in the days ahead. Its current ratio currently lies much below the industry.”

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.36.

Edison International stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.