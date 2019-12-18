Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $33.27 million and $111,267.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene, Cryptomate and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,926,205,503 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, CoinBene, Kucoin, Liquid and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

