Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-24.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.46 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 5.75-5.85 EPS.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.78. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.64.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,302,654 shares valued at $152,329,047. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

