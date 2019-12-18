Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 128.4% against the dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $32,200.00 and $209.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.03 or 0.01847151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

