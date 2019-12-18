Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Ole Peter Lorentzen Sells 150,000 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $511.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

