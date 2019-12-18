EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered EnLink Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.32.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -84.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.95.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,817,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,503 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,335,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578,208 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21,575.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,994,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929,922 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,052,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,000 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

