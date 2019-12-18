ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. ValuEngine cut ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

PLUS opened at $84.46 on Friday. ePlus has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.25.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.79. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $88,505.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $120,981.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,283 shares of company stock worth $294,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 140,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in ePlus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 873,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ePlus by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter valued at $3,656,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 49.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

