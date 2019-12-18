Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Horizon Therapeutics PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HZNP. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

HZNP opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 12,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $374,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $8,971,275.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at $25,007,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,618 shares of company stock worth $10,230,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,100.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

