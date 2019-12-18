Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 18th (ADI, ADRO, AMAT, AMD, APH, CA, CCL, CEC1, CRI, DGII)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 18th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $118.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Analog Devices Inc alerts:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.50 ($6.40) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $21.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €28.36 ($32.98) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $25.00 to $39.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $117.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $189.00 to $183.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $160.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $185.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $170.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €62.90 ($73.14) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $67.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $115.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target raised by Buckingham Research from $96.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $20.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $111.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €125.00 ($145.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $64.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €31.80 ($36.98) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $86.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $415.00 to $430.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $415.00 to $430.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €54.00 ($62.79) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) was given a SEK 196 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €189.00 ($219.77) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $13.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price raised by BTIG Research to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.