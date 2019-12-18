Equitorial Exploration (CVE:EXX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Equitorial Exploration Corp (CVE:EXX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 65000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

About Equitorial Exploration (CVE:EXX)

Equitorial Exploration Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Tule Valley Lithium Brine project comprising 26 placer claims covering an area of 4,200 acres located to the south west of Salt Lake City, Utah; the Gerlach Lithium Brine properties consisting of 89 placer claims covering an area of 1,780 acres located in the Washoe County, Nevada; and the Li Property that comprise 5,393 hectares located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

