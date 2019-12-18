Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Director Roy James Kasmar Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $107,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ESNT stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,154,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

