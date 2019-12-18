Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

ETON has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of ETON opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $114.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

