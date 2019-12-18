Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $13.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 16.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Euronav by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 221,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. Euronav has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

