Eventbrite Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,306 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,655% compared to the average volume of 120 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $132,571.61. Also, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $471,793.07. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $656,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2,510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.