Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.06.

NYSE YUM opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.42. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $483,139 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4,636.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

