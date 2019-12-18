Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.16.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $86.99 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.10.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In other news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,964 shares of company stock worth $1,517,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,667,000 after purchasing an additional 93,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,717,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,120,000 after purchasing an additional 934,146 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 61.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,072,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,939,000 after purchasing an additional 787,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,889,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

