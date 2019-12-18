FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.69.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $268.59 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $188.31 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.04.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total transaction of $21,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at $132,199,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $22,113,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

