FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $183.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $163.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

