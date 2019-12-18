FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.25-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.03. FedEx also updated its FY20 guidance to $10.25-11.50 EPS.

FDX stock opened at $163.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. FedEx has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

