Feedback (LON:FDBK) Trading Up 10.8%

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) shares were up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), approximately 5,166,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17.

About Feedback (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

