Feronia (CVE:FRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Feronia Inc (CVE:FRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Feronia (CVE:FRN)

Feronia Inc engages in the agribusiness in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. Feronia Inc was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Feronia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feronia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.