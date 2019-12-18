Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FXPO. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 230.71 ($3.03).

FXPO opened at GBX 153.55 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 196.83.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

