JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to “Hold”

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 3.58. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

