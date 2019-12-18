First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.64.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE:FM opened at C$13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$16.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.