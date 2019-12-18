Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives $25.43 Average PT from Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The company has a market cap of $755.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.41. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. Research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

