FLO (FLO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,801.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. FLO has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $6,801.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLO has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00066031 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.