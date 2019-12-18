Flowchain (FLC) Price Tops $1.66

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $80,174.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00024908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.73 or 0.06221992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027404 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

