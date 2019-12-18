Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CEO Michael Decesare Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,003,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Decesare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,754,500.00.

NASDAQ FSCT opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Forescout Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,434,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSCT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Forescout Technologies from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

