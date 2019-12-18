Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) CEO Vintage Capital Management Llc Acquires 937,500 Shares

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) CEO Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $20,493,750.00.

FRG opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $27.49.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.