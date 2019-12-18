Friendz (FDZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $952,002.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Friendz has a total market cap of $952,002.00 and $39,662.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00190444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.01194033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00120609 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,657,079 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, BitMart, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.