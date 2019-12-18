FunFair Reaches Market Cap of $19.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. FunFair has a total market cap of $19.85 million and approximately $418,384.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, LATOKEN and ABCC. In the last week, FunFair has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00190444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.01194033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00120609 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, ZB.COM, IDEX, LATOKEN, HitBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Livecoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

