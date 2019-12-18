FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million.

USAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

USAP opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $131.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

